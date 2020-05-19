|
|
Kwong Chai "KC" Huen
Kwong Chai "KC" Huen born in Enping, China on December 31, 1927 (age 92), passed away peacefully on May 16, 2020 at Merwick Care nursing home in Plainsboro, NJ after suffering from a stroke.
He joins his wife, Seu Eor Ho Huen, and son, Tat-Wah, in heaven. He is survived by his sister (Huen Shun Foon), sons: Tat-Sing & his spouse Nancy, Tat-Leung & his spouse Zena, and Tat-Chi & his spouse Donna, daughters: Katharine, and Irene & her spouse William, grandchildren: Dennis Kwan & his spouse Serena, Courtney Lee, Calvin Huen, Kyle Huen, Melanie Huen, Kevin Huen, Lauren Huen, Katrena Huen, and Athena Huen, and step-great-grandchildren: Briana and Timothy.
He was a gentle and loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend to all who knew him. He was also a devoted member of Cornerstone Christian Church in Somerset, NJ. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Cornerstone Christian Church in Somerset (758 Hamilton St., Somerset, NJ 08873).
Arrangements are under the direction of M.J. Murphy Funeral Home, Monmouth Junction, NJ.
Published in Home News Tribune from May 19 to May 20, 2020