Services
M.J. Murphy Funeral Home
616 Ridge Road
Monmouth Junction, NJ 08852
(732) 329-2000
Resources
More Obituaries for Kwong Huen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kwong Chai "Kc" Huen


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kwong Chai "Kc" Huen Obituary
Kwong Chai "KC" Huen

Kwong Chai "KC" Huen born in Enping, China on December 31, 1927 (age 92), passed away peacefully on May 16, 2020 at Merwick Care nursing home in Plainsboro, NJ after suffering from a stroke.

He joins his wife, Seu Eor Ho Huen, and son, Tat-Wah, in heaven. He is survived by his sister (Huen Shun Foon), sons: Tat-Sing & his spouse Nancy, Tat-Leung & his spouse Zena, and Tat-Chi & his spouse Donna, daughters: Katharine, and Irene & her spouse William, grandchildren: Dennis Kwan & his spouse Serena, Courtney Lee, Calvin Huen, Kyle Huen, Melanie Huen, Kevin Huen, Lauren Huen, Katrena Huen, and Athena Huen, and step-great-grandchildren: Briana and Timothy.

He was a gentle and loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend to all who knew him. He was also a devoted member of Cornerstone Christian Church in Somerset, NJ. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Cornerstone Christian Church in Somerset (758 Hamilton St., Somerset, NJ 08873).

Arrangements are under the direction of M.J. Murphy Funeral Home, Monmouth Junction, NJ.
Published in Home News Tribune from May 19 to May 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kwong's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -