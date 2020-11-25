Kyle P. Hennicke
Sanborn - Kyle P. Hennicke of Sanborn, NY, passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020, in Niagara Hospice House, Lockport, NY.
She was born in Newark, NJ on December 24, 1958, the daughter of the late George and Doreen [Schemm] Hennicke.
Kyle grew up in Old Bridge, NJ, before moving to New York.
She was a nurse practitioner which lead to her distinguished career, included 35 years of diverse maternal child health experience in higher education, government, community and clinical settings. Her portfolio includes presentations at regional, national and international health conferences, publication in a national specialty peer reviewed journals and various institutional newsletters and web pages.
After receiving her master's degree from the University of Rochester, she worked for several places before becoming a Health Care Consultant with the Child Care Resource Network for the past 14 years, where her expertise supported the Western New York's early care and youth educators, families and children.
Kyle enjoyed sewing and was actively involved with Stitch Buffalo, also going to estate sales and her country home.
She will be remembered for her sharp wit, sense of humor and her thoughtful approach to gift giving. She never missed an opportunity to celebrate her colleague's special life events with a beautiful, refurbished antique or homemade gift. Her loving spirit will live in all that she has touched and she will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her dear companion of over 14 years Anthony M. Hahn, two daughters Jennifer (Flora) Snyder and Faith (Brian) Kalucki, two brothers Carl (Susan) and Mark (Sandra) Hennicke, also many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at the wishes of her family.
Memorials may be made in her name to the Child Care Resource Network, 1000 Hertel Avenue, Buffalo, NY 14216.
Arrangements were made with the RHONEY FUNERAL HOME, Sanborn, NY.
