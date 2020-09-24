Kyle Thomas Gamble



With deepest sorrow, we share the loss of Kyle Thomas Gamble, age 31 our most beloved son, brother, and family member of Whitehouse Station, NJ who unexpectantly passed on Tuesday, September 22, 2020.



Those who knew Kyle, even just a little, lost a shining light in their lives.



Born in Somerville, NJ he was the son of Kevin R. Gamble and Mary Brecht.



Kyle lived in Kingwood Township before moving to Whitehouse Station almost 20 years ago.



He earned an Associates Degree in Agriculture Science at SUNY Cobleskill.



He was an Operating Engineer working in pipeline construction for IUOE Local 470 Graniteville, SC.



Kyle was an avid deer hunter and fisherman. He loved the outdoors and had a passion for motorcycles. Spending time with family and friends was always his priority and his dog, Beaux was a cherished companion. He will be tremendously missed by all who knew and loved him.



Although his life was cut short, he had no shortage of life. He was always on the go. Sky Diving, Touring the US on his motorcycle, hunting, and so much more.



He was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Bob and Muriel Gamble.



Kyle will be missed everyday by his father, Kevin Gamble and his fiancé, Sue Sweeney of Stockton, his mother, Mary Brecht and her husband, Bruce of Whitehouse Station, his brother, Andrew of Whitehouse Station, his sister, Kelly Johnson and her husband, Justin of Flemington, his maternal grandparents, George and Judy Peppe of Lebanon as well as many loving aunts, uncles and cousins.



A funeral liturgy will be celebrated on Saturday, September 25, 2020 at 9:00 AM at Immaculate Conception Church in Annandale, NJ.



Friends may visit with the family on Friday from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at the Kearns Funeral Home, 103 Old Highway 28, Whitehouse, NJ 08888



Burial will be in Immaculate Conception Cemetery.









