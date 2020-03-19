Resources
More Obituaries for Lana Silberberg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lana K. (Demcoe) Silberberg

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lana K. (Demcoe) Silberberg Obituary
Lana K. (Demcoe) Silberberg

Toms River - Lana K. (Demcoe) Silberberg, 76, beloved wife, mother, sister, aunt, friend, and grandmother, died peacefully at her home in Toms River on March 16, 2020. Lana was born to Edward and Elizabeth Demcoe on October 28, 1943 in Perth Amboy. She was a nurse and worked for the Veterans Memorial Home in Edison & retired from Woodbridge Developmental Center in Avenel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Joan Dancy & PALS Foundation ([email protected] pals.org)
Published in Home News Tribune from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lana's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -