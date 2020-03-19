|
Lana K. (Demcoe) Silberberg
Toms River - Lana K. (Demcoe) Silberberg, 76, beloved wife, mother, sister, aunt, friend, and grandmother, died peacefully at her home in Toms River on March 16, 2020. Lana was born to Edward and Elizabeth Demcoe on October 28, 1943 in Perth Amboy. She was a nurse and worked for the Veterans Memorial Home in Edison & retired from Woodbridge Developmental Center in Avenel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Joan Dancy & PALS Foundation ([email protected] pals.org)
