Lance C. Bunker
Lance C. Bunker

Somerset - It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Lance Bunker, 77, on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at his home in Somerset, NJ.

Born in Adrian, Michigan and raised in Ohio where he actively helped his parents run the family farm until he joined the US Army. For many years, Lance was the owner of Quick Photo in New Brunswick. He worked in the construction trade for most of his life but also had a passion for autos and auto repairs. Before his passing he worked at Keystone Community Living in South Plainfield, as the Director of Maintenance for 9 years.

Lance was a devoted husband, loving father, grandfather, uncle, friend and mentor to many. He will be sorely missed. Lance was preceded in death by his parents Loomis and Lenore Bunker and his brother Trent Bunker. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Nancy Markus Bunker, his sons- Keith Bunker and Simon Black, his daughter Christine Rojas and husband, Marc and his grandchildren- Tyler and Mia Rojas, and several nieces and nephews.

Services were under the direction of Kurzawa Funeral Home 338 Main Street, South Amboy, NJ 08879. To give condolences or to send a tribute please visit www.KurzawaFH.com, In the near future, a "Celebration of Life" will be held, when conditions permit.




Published in Home News Tribune from Jun. 2 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
