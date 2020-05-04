Services
Flynn and Son Funeral Home - Fords
23 Ford Ave
Fords, NJ 08863
(732) 826-0358
Larry Karpati


1963 - 2020
Larry Karpati Obituary
Larry Karpati

Avenel - It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Larry Karpati 56 of Avenel on May 3rd, 2020 after a courageous 5 year battle with metastatic colon cancer.

Larry was born in Newark October 11,1963 & raised in Edison. Larry's lifetime work was a Rare Book Collector. He grad. from JP's Stevens 1981, went to performing arts at Kean College & grad. with an assoc. degree from Mercer County college. Larry grew up in the family produce business in Fords & was an avid gardener.

Larry's passion for writing was a lifetime love. His poetry was published many times during his life starting with the local paper, as a teenager it was displayed in high school with a wall dedicated to his writings.

Larry's interest & intellect of books was amazing. Some true loves were F. Scott Fitzgerald, T.S. Eliot, Robert Frost, Thomas Wolfe & favorite Stephen King. There was no book too old or worn that Larry couldn't nurture. His knowledge & history of books was remarkable. Larry loved the words, paper & type of ink they were written with. He was very proud of the performing arts UPTCo's performance Tom Wakefield The Glass Menagerie.

Larry's kindness will never be forgotten. He had many friends in the book community & Trenton farmers market.

Larry will be missed dearly by his mother Barbara Karpati Edison, sisters Lisa Reilly Kentucky, Lorie Tudor(Robert) Fords, brother David Karpati Union City, nieces,nephews & sweetheart Joan Guarracini. Larry is now with his father Laszlo Karpati predeceased in death.

Funeral arrangements by Flynn & Son, Fords.
Published in Home News Tribune from May 4 to May 5, 2020
