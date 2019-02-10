Services
Larry William Carter Obituary
Larry William Carter

Goodyear, AZ - Larry William Carter, age 70 of Goodyear, AZ died January 21, 2019 in Goodyear, AZ. He was born May 13, 1948 in Perth Amboy, NJ to Herbert and Marian Carter. Larry was a member of the US Marine Corps from June 30, 1966 - 1995, achieving the rank of Gunnery Sergeant specializing in Ground Safety. He served several tours of duty in Vietnam and also served in Operation Desert Shield and Desert Storm

Larry is survived by his wife, Alice Carter; daughters, Nancy (Chris) Bates, Sarah Herrington, Mandy (Jaime) Fierro, and Kim (Carter) Anderson; mother, Marian Carter; brother, John Carter; and grandchildren, Sierra and Dane Bates; Hunter, Gryffon, and Feynx Herrington, and Maritza , Brianna, Fierro, Emme and Avery Anderson. He was preceded in death by his father, Herbert Carter.

Larry was proud to be a marine and his life exemplified the best that our country has to offer. He was a good friend, a great husband, father and grandfather. He was a very dedicated son to his Mom and loved taking her around and enjoying her company in Arizona and New Jersey. Semper Fi Devil Dog! A memorial service will be held in the future. Please check www.thompsonfuneralchapel.com for updates regarding date and time and to leave condolences for the family. The family suggests that donations be made to the .
Published in Home News Tribune on Feb. 10, 2019
