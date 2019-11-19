Services
Laura Anne Williams

Laura Anne Williams Obituary
Laura Anne Williams

Piscataway - Laura Anne Williams, 77, died Monday, November 18, 2019 at RWJ University Hospital, New Brunswick.

She was born October 3, 1942 in Somerville to John E. and Anne Brarens. Laura grew up in the River Road section of Piscataway and was a member of the first graduating class of the high school in 1960.

She worked alongside her husband for the Williams School Bus Company for many years as a driver and doing the books. Laura was a member of Christ United Methodist Church in Piscataway and had previously been a member of Dunellen United Methodist Church.

She was a loving wife, a great mom and grandmother and a very supportive friend. Laura enjoyed baking and always made sure everyone had Christmas cookies.

She was the sister of the late James Brarens.

Her family includes her husband of 52 years, Warren W. Williams, her daughters Laurie A. Osborn and her husband Jeffrey of Thendara, NY, and Dotti A. Majorczak and her husband Robert of Piscataway, her grandchildren Nicole Vencel, Brittany Osborn, and Joseph and Jennifer Majorczak, her great granddaughter Summer, and her brothers, John " Gene " and Peter Brarens.

A service will be held at The Mundy Funeral Home, 142 Dunellen Ave., Dunellen, on Thursday, November 21, 2019, at 7 PM

Cremation will be private.

Friends may visit the family at the funeral home on Thursday from 3 to 7 PM.

To send condolences or sign the guestbook, please visit mundyfh.com
Published in Courier News from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
