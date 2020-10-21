1/
Laura G. Schulz
Laura G. Schulz

Middlesex - Laura G. Paul Schulz, 56, died Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at the Holisticare Hospice, South Brunswick. She was born in Somerville and raised in Middlesex, where she has lived all her life. Laura had worked as an Administrative Assistant with AT&T in Basking Ridge until 2001. She later worked at the Shop-Rite in Bound Brook for several years. Laura was a 1982 graduate of Middlesex High School and was a member of the chorus. She enjoyed music and singing all of her life and sang like Ethel Merman; she also was a movie trivia expert and loved the Jersey shore, especially Seaside Heights.

She was the daughter of the late Walter E. and Helen C. Paul and the sister of the late Elaine Flora Paul. Her family includes a daughter, Heather A. Schulz of Bridgewater, three sisters, Carolyn H. Rocca (Albert) of Monmouth Junction, Barbara Ferris (Clyde) of Middlesex and Olivia Benz (John) of Easton, PA; two brothers, Walter E. Paul of NYC and Arthur R. Paul (Nancy) of Midlothian, VA, and several nieces and nephews.

A Service will be held at The Mundy Funeral Home, 142 Dunellen Ave., Dunellen on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 10AM. Interment will follow at Resurrection Burial Park, Piscataway. Friends may visit the family on Friday from 2-4 and 7-9PM at the funeral home. For additional information visit www.mundyfh.com.




Published in Courier News from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Mundy Funeral Home
OCT
23
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Mundy Funeral Home
OCT
24
Service
10:00 AM
Mundy Funeral Home
