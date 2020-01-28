|
Laura L. Plath
Piscataway - Laura L. Plath, 69, died suddenly Sunday January 26, 2020 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick.
Born to the late John DeForge Sr. and Elsie Scherb, Laura was raised in State Island, NY before settling to Piscataway in 1977. Where she raised her family with her husband Bruce.
Laura worked for the Piscataway School District for 28 years in food service; she enjoyed crocheting, ceramics and reading. Laura enjoyed life and everything it had to offer, she looked forward to vacationing with her family and spending time with her grandchildren.
Surviving are her husband, Bruce F. Plath, Sr. and two children, Bruce F. Plath, Jr. and Michelle Plath, all of Piscataway and her brother, John DeForge Jr. of Staten Island, NY. She will also be missed by her two grandchildren, Gillian and Jonathan and her fur grandbabies, Amour, Joey Jr, Stormie & Oliver George.
Visitation will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 from 4-9PM in Piscataway Funeral Home, 18 Stelton Road, Piscataway NJ 08854 with funeral services beginning at 8:30PM.
Cremation will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either the Sharing Network www.njsharingnetwork.org, American Kidney Foundation www.kidney.org, or to the American Diabetes Foundation www.diabetes.com.
For more information please see www.piscatawayfuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier News from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020