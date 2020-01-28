Services
Piscataway Funeral Home
18 Stelton Road
Piscataway, NJ 08854
(732) 968-2828
Resources
More Obituaries for Laura Plath
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Laura L. Plath

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Laura L. Plath Obituary
Laura L. Plath

Piscataway - Laura L. Plath, 69, died suddenly Sunday January 26, 2020 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick.

Born to the late John DeForge Sr. and Elsie Scherb, Laura was raised in State Island, NY before settling to Piscataway in 1977. Where she raised her family with her husband Bruce.

Laura worked for the Piscataway School District for 28 years in food service; she enjoyed crocheting, ceramics and reading. Laura enjoyed life and everything it had to offer, she looked forward to vacationing with her family and spending time with her grandchildren.

Surviving are her husband, Bruce F. Plath, Sr. and two children, Bruce F. Plath, Jr. and Michelle Plath, all of Piscataway and her brother, John DeForge Jr. of Staten Island, NY. She will also be missed by her two grandchildren, Gillian and Jonathan and her fur grandbabies, Amour, Joey Jr, Stormie & Oliver George.

Visitation will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 from 4-9PM in Piscataway Funeral Home, 18 Stelton Road, Piscataway NJ 08854 with funeral services beginning at 8:30PM.

Cremation will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either the Sharing Network www.njsharingnetwork.org, American Kidney Foundation www.kidney.org, or to the American Diabetes Foundation www.diabetes.com.

For more information please see www.piscatawayfuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier News from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Laura's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -