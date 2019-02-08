|
Laura Leichter
Edison - Laura Leichter (nee Spitz), 93, of Edison/Woodbridge Township, died peacefully, on Wednesday, February 6, 2019, in Edison.
Laura was born in the Bronx and has resided in the Woodbridge Township area since 1966.
She raised her family in the Menlo Park Terrace Section and remained socially and physically active during her 40 plus years; making and maintaining close friends and lasting connections from as far back as her Bronx grammar school days, summers at Mirror Lake Beach Club in Edison, and up until more recently, keeping amazingly active into her nineties with her close "Gal-friends" from the local temple and JCC. Together, they went museum and day tripping, belonged to book clubs, enjoyed the Metropolitan Opera at the Movies, and traveled throughout the world.
Laura worked many jobs in her 70 year career, early on as a young widow, to solely raise and support her 2 boys, notably with AT&T in Somerset in the corporate art department, and more recently, a 21 year "temp" position turned volunteer, at the Metuchen Senior Center, which she held well into her 90's.
Laura was a passionate, life-long learner; traveling with her dear friends and the Elder Hostel/Road Scholar program. An avid reader and lover of the opera, classical music and arts, she was a frequent NYC museum and theater attendee. She was a self- taught "street smart" girl from the Bronx, with a DIY double Master's Degree in loving life with friends and family, making the most of her 93 years.
Laura is predeceased by her husband, Jerome Leichter (1978), her younger brother, Ted Spitz (2018), and her parents, Joseph and Gertrude (Bye) Spitz.
She is survived by her 2 sons, David and his wife Sharon of Wilmington, DE, Richard and his partner Cory, of Highlands; 2 grandsons, Joshua and Matthew; and a large, loving extended family of dear friends.
A visitation will take place on Sunday, February 10, 2018, from 10am-11am, followed by an 11am Funeral Service at Costello-Runyon Funeral Home, 568 Middlesex Ave. (Rt.27), Metuchen (Costello-runyon.com). Interment will follow in Beth Israel Cemetery, Woodbridge.
Donations can be made, in Laura's honor, to Public Broadcasting Service, Channel 13 www.thirteen.org(please click "Support, then "Tribute and Memorial Gifts").
For Shiva dates and times, please email Sharon at [email protected]
Published in Home News Tribune & Asbury Park Press on Feb. 8, 2019