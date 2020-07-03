Laura Poland
Port Reading - Laura Poland, age 89, died peacefully at Parker at Monroe on July 1, 2020.
Laura was born on November 7, 1930 and grew up in Flushing, Queens. After graduating from high school at age 16, she worked at NY Bell Telephone until she met her husband Dan Poland, the love of her life for more than 50 years.
Laura and Dan raised their 6 children in Jersey City and Port Reading, New Jersey before retiring to the Pheasant Run community in Forked River in 1993.
Laura was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, always fostering the creativity and individuality of each child. She lived her life to the fullest; was an outstanding roller skate dancer in her youth and an avid Yankee fan. She also enjoyed reading, sewing, bowling, and playing board games especially Scrabble.
She was predeceased in life by her loving husband Dan; daughter-in-law, Jan; grandson, Matthew; parents, Edwin and Agnes Redman; brother, Edwin Redman; and sister, Charlotte Felber.
Laura is survived by her sisters, Susan Lynch and Linda Rumpf; children, Diane Henry (Scott), Daniel Poland (Andrea), Donald Poland, Douglas Poland (Eileen), Doreen Sutphen (Gary) and Deborah Curry (Mike); 16 grandchildren; and 7 great grandchildren.
Services were held privately with the family under the direction of Costello-Greiner Funeral Home (costello-greiner.com
), Woodbridge.
Donations in memory of Laura may be made to Saint James Food Pantry, 174 Grove Street, Woodbridge, NJ 07095 or Greenwood House Hospice, 25 Scotch Road, Suite I, Ewing, NJ 08628.