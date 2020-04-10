|
|
Laura V. Brown
Laura V. Brown, 92, passed away on March 29, 2020 at Manor Care Health Services, Mountainside. Born in New York City, New York she lived in Mountainside. Laura was a nurse's aide for many years before her retirement. She was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Clark.
Laura is survived by her daughters, Katherine Brown (John Butler) and Sandra Rudrow; sons, James Brown (Diane) and Lee Brown; and her brother, Hayward Baskerville (Theresa).
Due to the global pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are by the Jones Funeral Home, Rahway.
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2020