Lauranna Pauline Jawidowicz (Krotke)
Oakton, VA, formerly of East Brunswick - Lauranna Pauline Jawidowicz (Krotke) passed away on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at the Sunrise of Hunter Mill in Oakton, VA.
Born in Fort Wayne, Indiana, she resided in East Brunswick for 60 years prior to moving to Virginia.
Prior to retiring in 1987, Lauranna worked in human resources for Bristol Myers Squibb in Princeton for 35 years.
She was a U.S. Navy veteran, having served during World War II, as a Yeoman 2nd class.
Lauranna was a member of the Christ Memorial Lutheran Church, East Brunswick.
She was predeceased by her husband, Kosty, who passed away in March, 2012.
Lauranna is survived by her daughters, Kathy Refai, and her husband, Walid, of Reston, VA, and Laura Winroth and her fiancé, Don Holmes, of Lawrenceville.
Friends may visit on Wednesday, August 19, from 11:00 to 12:00pm, at The BRUNSWICK MEMORIAL HOME, 454 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick, where a funeral service will be held at 12:00pm. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Burial Park, South Brunswick. For directions, please visit www.brunswickmemorialhome.com
Memorial contributions may be made to Christ Memorial Lutheran Church, www.cmlceb.org
or 114 Old Stage Road, East Brunswick, NJ 08816.