|
|
Laurence (Larry) LaFace
East Brunswick - Laurence (Larry) LaFace, 97, of East Brunswick, passed away peacefully on October 26, 2019 at his home. Born in Newark, NJ and raised in Staten Island, NY until he married and moved to Elizabeth, NJ with his wife Veronica. He has resided in East Brunswick for the last 54 years of his life.
He Joined the Navy in 1943 during WW2 and served on the USS Cacapon under Admiral Halsey's 58 Task Force in the Pacific. He later served on the USS Piedmont, Dixie Class Destroyer Tender as Certified Navy Deep Sea Diver and under water Welder and Burner.
Before he retired, he was the Director of Engineering, Hilton Hotels, Parsippany, NJ.
Larry was a communicate of Saint Bartholomew's church in East Brunswick.
Surviving is his wife of 71 years, Veronica (Ronnie) LaFace Daughter Barbara Michaels (Victor).
Viewing will be held on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Rezem Funeral Home, 457 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick from 2-4PM and 7-9PM. A prayer service will be held Thursday, October 31, at 10AM at the Funeral Home. Burial will follow at St Gertrude's Cemetery, Colonia.
Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019