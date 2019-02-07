|
|
Laurie Ann Formaniak
Jamesburg - Laurie Ann (Rasiewicz) Formaniak formerly of Jamesburg has passed away at 54 due to heart failure after a long illness. she is predeceased by her mother Barbara Rasiewicz, She is survived by her husband Tom Formaniak a son Brandon Formaniak both of St. Petersburg Fla her father Wayne Rasiewicz, her sister Denise Busco of jamesburg nieces Zoe Rae Rasiewicz, Alexis & Amanda Busco nephews robert and TJ Zielinski, her sister in law & brother in law Robert and Diane Zielinski her aunts Kathleen Lillie, Bonnie Soden and Michael (Sherrie) Soden, Clarence and Patricia Rasiewicz & her fur babies Brutus, willow, hope & Holly & Pickles the bird.
Cremation services will be private
Published in Home News Tribune on Feb. 7, 2019