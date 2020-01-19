|
Laurie Ann Smith
East Brunswick - Laurie Ann Smith passed away peacefully on Friday, January 17, 2020, at Raritan Bay Medical Center, Old Bridge. She was 68.
Born in Perth Amboy, she briefly resided in Edison before residing in East Brunswick for the majority of her life.
Prior to retiring, she was a School Bus Driver for the East Brunswick Board of Education for 30 years.
She was predeceased by her parents, Betty and Donald Smith; her brother, Scott; and her sister-in-law, Lynn A. Smith.
Surviving are her brother, Barry D. Smith, of South River; niece, Kelly Ann Migdal and her husband, Adam, of Brockton, MA.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 23, 2020, at 10:00 am, at The BRUNSWICK MEMORIAL HOME, 454 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick, with interment to follow at Chestnut Hill Cemetery, East Brunswick.
Family and friends may visit on Wednesday, January 22nd from 4 to 8 pm, at the funeral home. For directions, please visit www.brunswickmemorialhome.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey, CINJ-RUF, 335 George Street, Suite 4000, Liberty Plaza, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 or at www.cinj.org/giving.
Published in Home News Tribune from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 2020