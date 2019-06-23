|
|
Lawrence Edward Pupa, Sr.
Three Bridges - Lawrence Edward Pupa, Sr. passed away on June 1st at Country Arch Care Center in Pittstown, NJ, at the age of 89. He was born on February 13, 1930, the son of Stephen and Josephine Pupa. "Larry" was an avid outdoorsman, with a love of fishing and hunting. Upon his retirement from Bell Laboratories in Murray Hill, NJ, in 1987, he enjoyed more than 30 summers in his beloved cabin on China Lake in Maine, where he was a respected member of the Killdeer Point Association, earning the nickname of "Road Czar" for his contributions to the care and maintenance of the roadways. His winter home was in Three Bridges, NJ.
Larry was also a veteran of the U.S. Army. He served in active duty during the Korean War, before returning home to start a family in Stirling, NJ. A long-time Stirling resident, he was active for many years in the Little League, where he devoted his time coaching his sons.
He came into a saving relationship with The Lord Jesus Christ, in answer to his beloved wife's prayers shortly after her death. He was predeceased by his adoring wife of 57 years, Karol, in 2008. He is survived by a brother, Stephen Jr. of Florida, and six children- Larry Jr. and his wife, Sandi, of Mississippi, Michael and his wife Marybeth of Hampton, NJ, Peter and his wife Arna of Maryland, Susan Albano and her husband Bob of Connecticut, Bill and his wife Debbie of Virginia, and Bob and his wife Lisa of Whitehouse Station NJ. He also leaves behind 14 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.
Larry's love and respect for nature is a legacy that he passes down to his family. He was beloved by his family and his exceptional caretakers at Country Arch, and will be missed by all. A private family memorial service will be held this summer in Maine. Donations can be made to s Project IN MEMORY OF LARRY PUPA. Please go to woundedwarriorproject.org or call s at 877-832-6997
Published in Courier News on June 23, 2019