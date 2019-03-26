|
|
Lawrence Edward Thompson
East Windsor - Lawrence Edward Thompson, 90, left us suddenly and peacefully to be with the Lord on March 22, 2019. He resided in East Windsor after moving from Staten Island in 2003.
He was originally from Washington, DC and left when he joined the United States Navy. He is a Veteran of World War II. After he left the Navy, he became a butcher for Safeway stores then years later, bought a delicatessen in Pleasant Plains, Staten Island. He went on to become an accountant with the U.S. Postal Data Center in Manhattan. He was married for 61 years until his wife, Ann passed away in 2009. He was an avid bowler and loved music. He used to play the trombone and piano.
He is survived by a son, Scott and a daughter, Lynn and a grandson, Wyatt along with two brothers and a sister and nieces and nephews. He always had a smile and a kind word and left an imprint on the hearts of the many lives he touched. His passing has left us deeply saddened.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, from 2- 4 and 7-9pm at M.J. Murphy Funeral Home, 616 Ridge Rd. at New Rd., Monmouth Junction, NJ 08852.
Funeral service will be held at 10:00 am on Thursday, March 28, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Brigadier General William. C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
Published in Home News Tribune on Mar. 26, 2019