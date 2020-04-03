|
Lawrence F. Pearly
Ocean Township - Lawrence (Larry) F. Pearly, 76, of Ocean Township, NJ (formerly of Middlesex, NJ) passed away on March 24, 2020 at Hackensack University Medical Center after a long battle with cancer (AML) Acute Myeloid Leukemia.
Larry was born on July 9, 1943 in Plainfield, NJ. He was the son of the late Lawrence and Mary Pearly and raised in South Plainfield, NJ graduating in 1962 and also attended the New Brunswick Vocational School. Although he was not deployed, he honorably served his country in the US Army during the Vietnam war.
Larry worked 18 years for Reynolds Aluminum and later worked and retired from Elizabethtown Water Co. after 13 years as a meter reader/setter. He was a communicant of St. Bernards Church in Bridgewater. Larry leaves behind his two sons, David Pearly and his fiancee' Maria of Branchburg, NJ along with Kevin Pearly and his wife Deana and their two sons, James and Alexander of Madison, NJ. He was also loved and cherished by his fiancee' Diana and her two children Laila and Shereef and their families. Also surviving is his brother, Roger Pearly and his wife Helen of Waretown, NJ and all of Larry's nieces and nephews, whom he loved dearly. He was predeceased by his sister Marlene Lang of Tarrytown, NY.
Larry enjoyed life to the fullest, always having a positive attitude and was always laughing and joking. He enjoyed spending time with all his family and grandchildren as well as his many friends. He very much enjoyed his trips to Atlantic City, Jersey Shore, Florida and overall traveling. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, car shows and all types of racing events along with long walks and listening to his golden oldies, of which he thoroughly enjoyed.
He loved all his family dearly and was a caring generous person always willing to help others. His immediate family coined the phrase for him "Larry on your side" He will certainly be missed by his family and all who knew him.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic no services will be held, but there will be celebration of life held at a later date.
Funeral arrangements were under the direction of the McCriskin - Gustafson Home For Funerals 2425 Plainfield Ave. South Plainfield, NJ 07080.
Published in Courier News from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020