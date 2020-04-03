Services
McCriskin - Gustafson Home For Funerals
2425 Plainfield Avenue
South Plainfield, NJ 07080
(908) 561-8000
Resources
More Obituaries for Lawrence Pearly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence F. Pearly


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lawrence F. Pearly Obituary
Lawrence F. Pearly

Ocean Township - Lawrence (Larry) F. Pearly, 76, of Ocean Township, NJ (formerly of Middlesex, NJ) passed away on March 24, 2020 at Hackensack University Medical Center after a long battle with cancer (AML) Acute Myeloid Leukemia.

Larry was born on July 9, 1943 in Plainfield, NJ. He was the son of the late Lawrence and Mary Pearly and raised in South Plainfield, NJ graduating in 1962 and also attended the New Brunswick Vocational School. Although he was not deployed, he honorably served his country in the US Army during the Vietnam war.

Larry worked 18 years for Reynolds Aluminum and later worked and retired from Elizabethtown Water Co. after 13 years as a meter reader/setter. He was a communicant of St. Bernards Church in Bridgewater. Larry leaves behind his two sons, David Pearly and his fiancee' Maria of Branchburg, NJ along with Kevin Pearly and his wife Deana and their two sons, James and Alexander of Madison, NJ. He was also loved and cherished by his fiancee' Diana and her two children Laila and Shereef and their families. Also surviving is his brother, Roger Pearly and his wife Helen of Waretown, NJ and all of Larry's nieces and nephews, whom he loved dearly. He was predeceased by his sister Marlene Lang of Tarrytown, NY.

Larry enjoyed life to the fullest, always having a positive attitude and was always laughing and joking. He enjoyed spending time with all his family and grandchildren as well as his many friends. He very much enjoyed his trips to Atlantic City, Jersey Shore, Florida and overall traveling. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, car shows and all types of racing events along with long walks and listening to his golden oldies, of which he thoroughly enjoyed.

He loved all his family dearly and was a caring generous person always willing to help others. His immediate family coined the phrase for him "Larry on your side" He will certainly be missed by his family and all who knew him.

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic no services will be held, but there will be celebration of life held at a later date.

Funeral arrangements were under the direction of the McCriskin - Gustafson Home For Funerals 2425 Plainfield Ave. South Plainfield, NJ 07080.

To offer messages of condolences to the Pearly family please visit www.mccriskinfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier News from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lawrence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -