Lawrence Goetz, Jr.
South Plainfield - Lawrence Goetz Jr., 71, died Monday January 13,2020 at JFK Medical Center in Edison.
Funeral services will be held on Friday January 17, 2020 at 11am in the McCriskin- Gustafson Home for Funerals (www.mccriskinfuneralhome.com), 2425 Plainfield Avenue, South Plainfield NJ 07080 followed by burial in Hillside Cemetery, Scotch Plains.
Visitation will be held on Thursday from 2-4PM & 7-9PM in the funeral home.
A full obituary will appear in tomorrow's edition of the courier news.
Published in Courier News from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020