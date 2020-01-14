Services
McCriskin - Gustafson Home For Funerals
2425 Plainfield Avenue
South Plainfield, NJ 07080
(908) 561-8000
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
McCriskin - Gustafson Home For Funerals
2425 Plainfield Avenue
South Plainfield, NJ 07080
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
McCriskin - Gustafson Home For Funerals
2425 Plainfield Avenue
South Plainfield, NJ 07080
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
McCriskin - Gustafson Home For Funerals
2425 Plainfield Avenue
South Plainfield, NJ 07080
Lawrence Goetz Jr. Obituary
Lawrence Goetz, Jr.

South Plainfield - Lawrence Goetz Jr., 71, died Monday January 13,2020 at JFK Medical Center in Edison.

Funeral services will be held on Friday January 17, 2020 at 11am in the McCriskin- Gustafson Home for Funerals (www.mccriskinfuneralhome.com), 2425 Plainfield Avenue, South Plainfield NJ 07080 followed by burial in Hillside Cemetery, Scotch Plains.

Visitation will be held on Thursday from 2-4PM & 7-9PM in the funeral home.

A full obituary will appear in tomorrow's edition of the courier news.
Published in Courier News from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020
