Flynn and Son Funeral Home
319 Amboy Ave.
Metuchen, NJ 08840
(732) 548-2134
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Flynn and Son Funeral Home
319 Amboy Ave.
Metuchen, NJ 08840
Lawrence J. Fitzhenry


1930 - 2019
Lawrence J. Fitzhenry Obituary
Lawrence J. Fitzhenry

Edison - Lawrence J. Fitzhenry, 89, of Edison, passed away at JFK Haven Hospice on October 4, 2019. He was born in Bayonne on April 12, 1930. Lawrence was a graduate of Manhattan College and Seaton Hall Law School. He served in the US Navy and was a member of the Raritan Yacht Club. Lawrence was an Attorney in Metuchen.

He was predeceased by his wife of 62 years, Carmel "Millie" Fitzhenry in 2019; a sister, Mary Elizabeth Parks and a brother, John "Jack" Fitzhenry.

Lawrence is survived by two sons, Doug Fitzhenry, of Edison, and David Fitzhenry, and his wife, Anne, of New Brunswick; two grandchildren, Jack and Emma, and a brother, Kevin Fitzhenry, and his wife, Dorothea, of Bayonne; sister-in-law, Maureen Fitzhenry, and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Wednesday 10 am - 12 noon at the Flynn and Son/ Koyen Funeral Home, 319 Amboy Ave., Metuchen NJ 08840. Interment will follow in St. Gertrude Cemetery in Colonia.

To send a message of condolence, please visit our web site at www.flynnfuneral.com
Published in Home News Tribune on Oct. 7, 2019
