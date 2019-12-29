|
|
Lawrence Joseph Hoogsteden
Bound Brook - Lawrence Joseph Hoogsteden, 65, passed away Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital-Somerset, Somerville, with his wife and children at his side. Born in Newark, Dec. 2, 1954, Larry lived in Irvington as a young child and then with his family moved to Clark. He was a graduate of St. John the Apostle School and Arthur L. Johnson High School, both in Clark, and earned his bachelor's degree in history from Montclair State College. Mr. Hoogsteden was a production planner at Valcor Engineering in Springfield. Over the years, he had worked in the field of inventory control and production at several companies including Ingersoll-Rand, Philips Lighting, Thermometrics and JDS Uniphase. He was a communicant of St. Joseph Church, Bound Brook. A big sports fan, he loved all the New York teams, but especially the Yankees and the Giants. Larry enjoyed the outdoors - fishing, nature walks, gardening and vacations at the beach. He was an avid reader of fiction and biographies. He also enjoyed going to the theater, movies and concerts.
He was predeceased by his father, Henry Joseph Hoogsteden, in 2014. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Susan (Wlodarczyk) Hoogsteden; son, Bradley Joseph Hoogsteden; daughter and son-in-law, Stacy Janine and Michael E. Augustyn; his mother, Constance (Nogiewich) Hoogsteden; his sister and her husband, Linda and Steve Schaff; his brothers and their wives, Henry P. and Mysia Hoogsteden, and Paul and Irza Hoogsteden.
Visitation will be from 2:00 - 4:00 and 7:00 - 9:00 PM, Thursday, Jan. 2 at Hagan - Chamberlain Funeral Home, 225 Mountain Avenue, Bound Brook. Gathering will begin at 9:00 AM, Friday, Jan. 3 at the funeral home with a 10:00 AM Mass at St. Joseph Church, Bound Brook. Burial will follow at The National Shrine of Our Lady of Czestochowa Cemetery, Doylestown, PA. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Friends of Great Swamp National Wildlife Refuge in Morris County, NJ.
Published in Courier News from Dec. 29 to Dec. 31, 2019