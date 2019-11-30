|
|
Lawrence (Larry) Joseph Zieminski
East Brunswick - Lawrence (Larry) Joseph Zieminski age 72 of East Brunswick passed away peacefully on November 27, 2019 at St. Peter's Hospital surrounded by his loving family.
Born May 2, 1947 in Perth Amboy to his parents Raymond and Helen (Jedwabnik) Zieminski, he was raised in Sayreville and eventually settled on his family's farm in East Brunswick. He served his country with the United States Seventh Army where he was stationed in Ludwigsburg, Germany from 1966-1968. He was a chemical operator at NL Industries in Sayreville and International Paint in Union before retiring in 1987. In his younger years he was an avid hunter and fisherman; later on he enjoyed fluke fishing on his boat with his wife and children. In his spare time you could find him tinkering in the garage and repairing small engines and lawn mowers. He was a lover of country music and was always singing his favorite verses to all who would listen, willing or not. A prankster at heart, he always had a joke or magic trick to share with anyone he met. However, his true passion was his family, and he devoted himself to them wholeheartedly. He was truly an unforgettable character.
He was predeceased by his parents, his brother Raymond Jr and in October 2019, his sister, Lorraine Swenson. He is survived by his devoted and loving wife of 44 years, Joyce (Hartie); their beloved children, his son, Stephen Lawrence and wife Kyuah (Kang); his daughter, Carrie Ann and husband Travis Iapicco; and his two sons from a previous marriage, Raymond Nazareth; Lawrence Joseph and wife Michelle; seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by many other loving relatives and friends, as well as his faithful beagle, Heidi.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday December 3, 2019, 4 -8 pm at Maliszewski Memorial Home, 121 Main St, Sayreville. Funeral services will be Wednesday 8:30am from the funeral home and a 9am Mass at St. Stanislaus Kostka RC Church in Sayreville. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Burial Park in South Brunswick. Letters of condolence, completed funeral arrangements and directions may be found at www.maliszewskimemorialhome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019