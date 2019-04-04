|
Lawrence Lester Sr.
- - Lawrence Odell Lester Sr. was born to the late Ruby and Lucas Lester on March 23, 1955 in Paterson, NJ. From his childhood he was affectionately known as Lonnie to family and Larry to friends. At an early age he served as a mentor, guide and protector to his ten siblings, helping them whenever needed. His early development as a leader continued throughout his life as he excelled in various athletic sports including wrestling where he won the NJ Sectional Championship. Upon graduation from John F. Kennedy High School he made the decision to attend Rutgers University, Livingston College where he was a member of the Rutgers Football team. While away at school he found the time to still serve as the big brother to his brothers and sisters, assisting them in applying to universities and being focused on their academic coursework.
Recognizing his gift of leading the youth, he pursued the field of Education at Rutgers University and pledged Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc which focuses on the principles of manhood, scholarship, perseverance and uplifting young African American men. He ultimately graduated in 1978 and began his teaching career with the Piscataway Board of Education. He then accepted a position at Piscataway High School and quickly took on the additional roles of coaching various teams, including the track and field team, football and wrestling programs. Throughout his tenure at Piscataway High School he continued to serve as a mentor to numerous students whom he maintained relationships with until his untimely death on April 2 ,2019. He always welcomed students into his classroom and was willing to give them practical guidance that would make them the best possible versions of themselves.
Larry was preceded in death by his mother - Ruby Lester, father - Lucas Lester and his energetic Yorkie, Spunky. Larry leaves behind his partner Patricia Evans (Pat); son - Larry Lester Jr. (wife - Chanelle Lester); two grandchildren - Madison Lester and Landon Lester; siblings - Phyllis Lester, Sharon Moss (husband - Donald Moss), Doby Lester, Edie Mosley (husband - Tony Mosley), Don Lester (wife - Sharon Lester), Mary Vickers (husband - Vaughn Vickers), Donnell Carson (wife - Belkis Carson), Charlton (Carlos) Lester, Wayne Lester, Robert Lester (wife - Camille Lester), Pamela (Pam) Hall; and a host of beloved nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
A viewing will take place on Friday April 5, 2019 from 2PM-4PM and 6PM-8PM at the Buckland Funeral Home, 10 W. End Ave. Somerville, NJ, and the funeral will take place on Saturday April 6th, 2019 at 9AM at the Piscataway High School,100 Behmer Road Piscataway, NJ. Arrangements entrusted to Buckland Funeral Home Somerville, NJ.
Published in Home News Tribune on Apr. 4, 2019