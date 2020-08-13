1/
Lawrence "Larry" Lios
Sayreville - Lawrence "Larry" Lios, age 66, of Sayreville peacefully passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick with his loving family at his side. Born and raised in Newark to the late Steven and Gertrude Lios, Larry lived in Brick before settling in Sayreville over 20 years ago. After graduating from high school, CPL Lios enlisted in the US Marine Corps and proudly served stateside during the Vietnam War. He later served Sayreville and those fallen military veterans as a member of the color guard in the Sayreville American Legion Post #211. Larry was an avid Yankee fan and loved collecting all types of baseball cards and memorabilia. He was also a wonderful cook and loved hosting dinner parties for his friends and family. He will be deeply missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.

Larry is predeceased by his brother Clem Lios and his sisters Aristia Palmieri and Janice Lios. Surviving is his beloved wife Louella Lios of Sayreville; his loving daughters Melanie Mayoros of PA, Valerie Gunthner and husband Eric of Brick, and Christy Scalese and husband Anthony of Manchester; his dear grandchildren Ian, Gavin, Gwen, Lindsay, and Anthony; and his brothers Ted Starr and wife Emily of VA, and Theo Lios and wife Pat of Whiting.

Wake services by the American Legion are scheduled for Sunday at 3pm at the Maliszewski Memorial Home, 121 Main Street, Sayreville. Burial will commence at 10:30am on Monday at Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery in Wrightstown.

Calling hours at the funeral home will take place on Sunday from 1pm to 4pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Larry's name to the Sayreville American Legion Post #211, 240 MacArthur Ave, Sayreville, NJ 08872. Letters of condolence, completed funeral details, and directions may be found by visiting www.maliszewskimemorialhome.com.




MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
16
Calling hours
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Maliszewski Memorial Home
AUG
16
Wake
03:00 PM
Maliszewski Memorial Home
AUG
17
Burial
10:30 AM
Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery
