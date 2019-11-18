Services
Gosselin Funeral Home
660 New Dover Road
Edison, NJ 08820
(732) 381-5858
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gosselin Funeral Home
660 New Dover Road
Edison, NJ 08820
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
9:00 AM
Gosselin Funeral Home
660 New Dover Road
Edison, NJ 08820
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St Cecelia Church
Iselin, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lawrence Mignone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence Philip Mignone

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lawrence Philip Mignone Obituary
Lawrence Philip Mignone

Iselin - Lawrence Mignone passed away Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Beth Israel Hospital, he was 66 years old. Larry was born in West Orange, NJ and resided in Iselin for most of his life. Larry was a loyal Verizon employee for over 35 years as a facilities technician. He was an avid New York Giants and Yankees fan, and enjoyed watching his favorite movies and tv shows. Over the years, he collected and worked on Corvettes. Every year, Larry looked forward to cooking big Italian meals for his family at the holidays - especially his famous sauce. He was also the breakfast king, thanks to his first job at IHOP. He enjoyed many vacations and trips down the shore with his wife and daughters. The highlight of his life was the birth of his grandson, Jack Lawrence, who he nicknamed "Gentleman Jack." He loved his three cocker spaniels Biscuit, Roxy and Lacey and the cats, especially Tiger.

Larry was predeceased by his sister Sharon Mignone. Surviving are his wife of 39 years Diane Mignone (nee Cottrell); 2 Daughters Lindsay Mignone and her husband Christopher Baumann, and Melanie Mignone and her fiancé Michael Ritzer; and one grandson Jack Lawrence; 2 siblings Carolyn Kaiser and her husband Bill, and Robert Mignone and his wife Edwina; 2 nephews Max and Robert and a niece Victoria.

Visitation will be Wednesday November 20, 2019 from 4:00pm to 8:00pm at the Gosselin Funeral Home 660 New Dover Road, Edison. Funeral Services will be Thursday November 21, 2019 at 9:00am at the funeral home followed by 10:00 am Mass at St Cecelia Church, Iselin. Interment will follow at St. Gertrude Cemetery, Colonia.
Published in Home News Tribune from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lawrence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gosselin Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -