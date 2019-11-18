|
|
Lawrence Philip Mignone
Iselin - Lawrence Mignone passed away Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Beth Israel Hospital, he was 66 years old. Larry was born in West Orange, NJ and resided in Iselin for most of his life. Larry was a loyal Verizon employee for over 35 years as a facilities technician. He was an avid New York Giants and Yankees fan, and enjoyed watching his favorite movies and tv shows. Over the years, he collected and worked on Corvettes. Every year, Larry looked forward to cooking big Italian meals for his family at the holidays - especially his famous sauce. He was also the breakfast king, thanks to his first job at IHOP. He enjoyed many vacations and trips down the shore with his wife and daughters. The highlight of his life was the birth of his grandson, Jack Lawrence, who he nicknamed "Gentleman Jack." He loved his three cocker spaniels Biscuit, Roxy and Lacey and the cats, especially Tiger.
Larry was predeceased by his sister Sharon Mignone. Surviving are his wife of 39 years Diane Mignone (nee Cottrell); 2 Daughters Lindsay Mignone and her husband Christopher Baumann, and Melanie Mignone and her fiancé Michael Ritzer; and one grandson Jack Lawrence; 2 siblings Carolyn Kaiser and her husband Bill, and Robert Mignone and his wife Edwina; 2 nephews Max and Robert and a niece Victoria.
Visitation will be Wednesday November 20, 2019 from 4:00pm to 8:00pm at the Gosselin Funeral Home 660 New Dover Road, Edison. Funeral Services will be Thursday November 21, 2019 at 9:00am at the funeral home followed by 10:00 am Mass at St Cecelia Church, Iselin. Interment will follow at St. Gertrude Cemetery, Colonia.
Published in Home News Tribune from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019