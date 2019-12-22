|
|
Lawrence Prendergast
Metuchen - Lawrence "Larry" Prendergast, 82, of Metuchen passed away on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at the Mary Anne Hale Pavilion at JFK Medical Center in Edison, surrounded by his loving family.
Born and raised in County Carlow, Ireland he resided in San Francisco CA before settling in Metuchen in 1970.
Larry was Head Custodian at St. Francis Cathedral in Metuchen, since 1970; where he was an active parishioner. He was also employed by Costello-Runyon Funeral Home.
He was predeceased by his brothers Patrick, Peter, Mick, Jimmy, Thomas and John; his sisters Rosie and Josie.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years Peggy ; Sons John Joe and his wife Theresa, Michael and his wife Debbie; daughter Margaret Moebus and her husband Phil; his grandchildren Leela, Emily, Evan, Kaitlyn, Amanda and Megan; a sister-in-law Ann. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews and countless dear lifelong friends.
Visitation will be on Thursday, December 26, 2019 from 4-8 PM at the Costello-Runyon Funeral Home 568 Middlesex Ave. (RT 27) Metuchen. Services will take place on Friday, December 27, 2019 at 9:45 Am from the Funeral Home followed by a 10:15 AM Mass of Christian Burial at St. Francis of Assisi Cathedral; interment will follow at Hillside Cemetery of Metuchen. To send condolences please visit costello-runyon.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Francis Cathedral School Monsignor Richard A. Behl Scholarship Fund, 528 Main St. Metuchen, NJ 08840.
Published in Home News Tribune from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2019