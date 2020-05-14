Services
Lawrence "Larry" Unkel

Lawrence "Larry" Unkel Obituary
Lawrence "Larry" Unkel

Sayreville - Lawrence "Larry" Unkel, age 63, passed away at his home in Sayreville on May 5, 2020. He is predeceased in death by his parents George and Mary (Nugent) Unkel and his uncle Mike Dubil. Lawrence is survived by his cousins Ruth Wagner and Janette Kohlhepp.

Larry was a past member of the Sayreville First Aid Squad and before his retirement he had worked for Sayreville Public Works for 25 years. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed going to games and concerts with his friends. He also enjoyed bingo with Janette and Holidays with Ruth and her family.

All services are private due to the COVID-19 federal restrictions on public gatherings, under the direction of Carmen F. Spezzi Funeral Home, 15 Cherry Lane, Parlin, NJ 08859. Letters of condolence can be found at www.spezzifuneralhome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune from May 14 to May 15, 2020
