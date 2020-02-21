|
Leadeth I. Bradley
Leadeth I. Bradley, 94, went home to be with her Lord on Feb. 19, 2020 after receiving excellent care at Brandywine Assisted Living in Bridgewater, NJ. Leadeth is the daughter of the late Samuel & Irene Vile; born in Dickson City, PA and later resided in Tonawanda NY; Lakeland FL; Dallas GA; and most recently in Bridgewater, NJ.
Leadeth always reflected her strong faith as she shared her warm smile; playing the piano for all to enjoy, and her thankful attitude. She was the first woman deacon of the Assembly of God Church in Williamsville, NY. She played the piano for church and choirs for many years, and worked at the Erie County Savings Bank. She will be most remembered as a loving wife, devoted Mom, Grandmother, Sister, Great Grandmother and friend.
She is predeceased by her husband, Richard, and brothers Howard and Robert. She is survived by her son, Lawrence Bradley and wife, Cathy; her son Glenn Bradley and wife, Marilyn; and her daughter, Gail Tornquist and husband, Finn; sister, Elizabeth Lestik and husband Robert; eight grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
A gathering to share memories will be held March 21 at 11:00 at Evangel Church, Scotch Plains, NJ. Interment will be in the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, GA.
Published in Courier News from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020