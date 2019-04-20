|
Leland "Lee" Ruzanic
Bridgewater - Leland "Lee" Ruzanic, 72, of Bridgewater, NJ, entered into eternal life on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at his home.
Lee was an active member of the Somerville Elks BPOE #1068, Bridgewater Eagles FOE #2137 and the Somerville American Legion Post #12. Lee received his Bachelor's Degree in marketing and was a retired Sales Director for Philip's Lighting Company in Somerset, NJ.
He was a loyal and generous friend to all. Lee embraced all of those he encountered and often was heard saying "I love you, you're one of my favorite people in the world!" Lee loved life and all of those around him. His favorite pastime was going golfing with his buddies and spending time at the Elks with his wife and friends.
He was an inspiration to others and truly enjoyed sharing his love with family and friends. Lee will be truly missed and remembered for his smile and generous heart!
He is preceded in death by his beloved parents Mildred and Nicholas Ruzanic and his beloved brother Warren Ruzanic.
Surviving are his loving and devoted wife Jess; sisters and brothers in law, Terry Beck, Barbara (Adam) Alexander, Melissa (Stu) Colangelo, John (Kristin) Beck, Brad Beck, Douglas (Dima) Beck, Roz Ruzanic, former wife Claudia and many cherished nieces and nephews. Also surviving are his beloved dog Bailee and his frisky bunny Benny.
A viewing will be held on Monday, April 22, 2019 from 2-4pm and 7-9pm at the Branchburg Funeral home 910 Rt. 202 South, Branchburg, NJ 08876.
Funeral services will start with a prayer at the funeral home at 10:00am on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 followed by an 11am funeral mass at Holy Trinity Church in Bridgewater, NJ.
Burial will follow at St. Bernard's Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to St. Hubert's Animal Shelter. 3201 US -22 Somerville, NJ 08876.
"Always and Forever in our hearts."
Published in Courier News on Apr. 20, 2019