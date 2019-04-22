Services
Brown's Funeral Home Inc
122 Plainfield Ave
Plainfield, NJ 07060
(908) 756-4241
Lena L. Shaw

Lena L. Shaw Obituary
Lena L. Shaw

Plainfield - Lena L. Shaw, 87, departed this life Wed, April 17, 2019 at home. Born in West Virginia, she resided in Plainfield many years. She was employed with Standard Plastics in South Plainfield before retiring. She was a member of Mount Olive Baptist Church in Plainfield where she served as a deaconess and was a former member of Miracle Baptist Church in Plainfield.

Surviving are two daughters Wanda Gail Caffie and Wilma A. Roach; a grandson Bryce Romeo; two great grandchildren and other relatives and friends.

Viewing Wed. 10am in Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 216 Liberty St. Plainfield followed by the funeral at 11am. Interment, Hillside Cemetery, Scotch Plains. Arrangements by Brown's Funeral Home. www.brownsfuneralhome.net.
Published in Courier News on Apr. 22, 2019
