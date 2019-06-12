|
Leo Kedzierski
Old Bridge - Leo Kedzierski, age 89 of Old Bridge passed away Monday June 10, 2019 at the Venetian Care Center. Born in South Amboy Leo had resided in the sate his whole life. Before his retirement Leo was employed as a marketing specialist with Ace Wire and Cable Marketing in Rahway. Leo was a proud veteran serving his country in the US Army as well as serving his community as a councilman for 2 years on Sayreville's Borough Council. Mr. Kedzierski will be best remembered for his time spent playing minor league baseball for Kansas City. He was an avid tennis player, bike rider, jogger and reader. Leo will be truly missed by all who knew him.
He is predeceased by his wife Trudy Kedzierski. Surviving are his daughter and son in-law Jill and David Zacek, his grandchildren Derek and Courtney Kwiatkowski, his daughter and son-in-law Kim and Jack Hulsart and their sons Jack and Christopher Hulsart, , his sister Jane Wortley, his cousin Joan Murphy as well as many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Calling hours at The Carmen F Spezzi Funeral Home, 15 Cherry Lane, Parlin, NJ 08859 will be Thursday from 3pm to 7pm. Funeral services will take place Friday 9:45am from the funeral home with a 10:30am Funeral Mass being offered at St. Mary's, South Amboy, burial to follow at St Mary's Cemetery, South Amboy. Letters of condolence, complete funeral details and directions may be found on spezzifuneralhome.com
Published in Home News Tribune on June 12, 2019