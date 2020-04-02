|
|
Leo P. Barry
Monroe Twp. - Leo Paul Barry, 87 of Monroe Township died Tuesday March 31st at the Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, New Brunswick.
Born in Dunellen, Mr. Barry lived in South River for 35 years before moving to the Rossmoor community in Monroe Township 25 years ago.
He was employed as a painter for 16 years for the Bristol Meyers Squibb Corp., North Brunswick, retiring in 1994. Previously he was employed for 17 years as a stereotyper for the Newark Evening News, Newark.
Mr. Barry was an Army veteran of the Korean War attaining the rank of Corporal.
He was a member of the South River and the Bristol Meyers Squibb Rescue Squads.
Mr. Barry enjoyed cooking for this family and spending time at the Jersey Shore at Silver Beach and Ocean Beach.
He was predeceased by his two brothers Joseph and Edward and his two sisters Lee and Vera.
Surviving are his wife of 64 years Janie Curran Barry, his three sons Michael and his wife Lil of Silver Beach, Patrick and his wife Lorraine of Ocean Beach and Brian and his wife Kerryann of South River, his daughter Maureen Milano and her husband Frank of Milltown, his sister Eileen Mahler of Brick, his six grandchildren Michael, Christopher, Jaclyn, Jennifer, Patrick and Alyssa and his five great grandchildren Cadence, Conner, Callen, Maya and Brianna.
Private funeral services for Mr. Barry have been entrusted to the Lester Memorial Home 16 W. Church St., Jamesburg with his burial at NJ Veterans Cemetery, Wrightstown.
A memorial service will be held at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, donations in the name of Mr. Barry may be made to at .
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020