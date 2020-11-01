Leon Lonczak
Fair Haven - Leon Lonczak passed away on 10/30/20. He was born in Plainfield, NJ and was a lifelong Central New Jersey native. Leon and his wife Lori raised their two children in North Brunswick and moved to Fair Haven after Leon retired, in 2019, from a successful career in the biopharmaceutical industry at Bristol Myers Squibb. Leon then enjoyed his time as a sales agent with Resources Realty in Rumson. Leon was a Rutgers University '81 graduate and was proud to be a member of the Scarlet R Athletics Club. Leon enjoyed cars, bike riding, tennis, watching college sports, real estate and spending time with his two daughters.
Leon was predeceased by his father, Leo Lonczak, and his sister, Janet Lee Gizicki (nee Lonczak).
Leon was a caring husband and father especially devoted to his family. He is survived by his wife Lori Lonczak (nee Feller), children Jenna Lonczak and Kate Lonczak (and cat Tisbury), his mother, Theresa Lonczak (nee Abbruzzese), his brother, John Lonczak (and his wife Barbara), his brother-in-law Tom Gizicki (and his wife Ellen). He is also survived by his adored nieces and nephews Adrienne Gizicki, Alexander Gizicki (and his wife Maren), Nia Gizicki, Will Lonczak, Ted Lonczak (and his wife Masuma), and Kip Lonczak.
In honor of Leon, please consider joining the Be The Match Registry (bethematch.org
), which means volunteering to be listed as a potential blood stem cell donor, ready to save the life of a patient in need of a transplant. Registration requires a cheek swab.
Visitation will be Wed, 11/4/20 from 4-7pm at Thompson Memorial Home, 310 Broad St, Red Bank, NJ. In keeping with the current state mandates regarding COVID-19, face coverings must be worn by all visitors and will not be provided by the funeral home. Guests will be directed to briefly greet the family and exit the building as soon as possible thereafter as only 25 persons are allowed in the funeral home at a time. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thurs, 11/5/20 at 10am at The Church of the Nativity, 180 Ridge Road, Fair Haven, NJ followed by the burial at Fair View Cemetery in Middletown, NJ.