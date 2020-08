Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Leonard's life story with friends and family

Share Leonard's life story with friends and family

Leonard A. Darling



Somerville - Leonard passed away on August 4, 2020. He was born in East Orange, NJ to the late Christine and Leon Darling. Graveside services will be held 11am Tuesday at New Cemetery, Somerville. Arrangements by Bruce C VanArsdale Funeral Home, Somerville.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store