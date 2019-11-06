Services
The Gundrum Service Home For Funerals
237 Bordentown Ave
South Amboy, NJ 08879
(732) 727-0666
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
The Gundrum Service Home For Funerals
237 Bordentown Ave
South Amboy, NJ 08879
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
9:45 AM
The Gundrum Service Home For Funerals
237 Bordentown Ave
South Amboy, NJ 08879
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Bernadette's Church
Parlin, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Leonard Foderaro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leonard Foderaro

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leonard Foderaro Obituary
Leonard Foderaro

Parlin - Leonard Foderaro, Jr., 82, of the Parlin section of Sayreville passed away peacefully on Monday November 4, 2019 at St. Peter's University Hospital, New Brunswick, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Long Branch he lived in Parlin since 1984. In his younger years he was employed by Universal Heating & Air Conditioning, Exxon and Leonard Foderaro Heating and Air Conditioning before going on to a 31 year career with the Old Bridge Police Department, retiring in 2002. Following his retirement he worked for the NJ Department of Transportation and as a campus monitor/security guard at Sayreville War Memorial High School. A veteran of the Army National Guard he was a proud Girl Scout leader for over 26 years, as well as a member of the Lanoka Harbor and Sayreville PTO. He was a member of the Old Bridge PBA, FOP and the Retired Police Officers Association as well as the Golden Eagles.

Son of the late Leonard, Sr. and Frances Fabiano Foderaro he is also predeceased by his son Edward Foderaro and his granddaughter Maria Foderaro. He is survived by his wife Kathie Connors Foderaro; his children Kelli Anne Foderaro and Brett Daroci of Forked River, Leonard Foderaro, III and his wife Rosemarie of Hope Mills, North Carolina and Sherry Dercole and her husband Ralph of Little Egg Harbor; his siblings Steven Foderaro, Phyllis Clinton and her husband Joseph, Jacqueline Cone and her husband Richard and Marylu Roebuck and her husband Jerry; his 14 grandchildren including Gabriela, Leonard, IV and Melissa; many great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and loving relatives.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday November 9, 2019 at 9:45am from The Gundrum Service "Home For Funerals" 237 Bordentown Avenue, South Amboy followed by a 10:30am Mass of Christian Burial at St. Bernadette's Church, Parlin. Interment will be in Holy Cross Burial Park, East Brunswick. Visitation will be on Friday from 3 to 7pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Sayreville-South Amboy Girl Scouts.

For anyone who knows "Lenny" Foderaro, he will be dearly missed!
Published in Home News Tribune from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leonard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -