Leonard Foderaro
Parlin - Leonard Foderaro, Jr., 82, of the Parlin section of Sayreville passed away peacefully on Monday November 4, 2019 at St. Peter's University Hospital, New Brunswick, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Long Branch he lived in Parlin since 1984. In his younger years he was employed by Universal Heating & Air Conditioning, Exxon and Leonard Foderaro Heating and Air Conditioning before going on to a 31 year career with the Old Bridge Police Department, retiring in 2002. Following his retirement he worked for the NJ Department of Transportation and as a campus monitor/security guard at Sayreville War Memorial High School. A veteran of the Army National Guard he was a proud Girl Scout leader for over 26 years, as well as a member of the Lanoka Harbor and Sayreville PTO. He was a member of the Old Bridge PBA, FOP and the Retired Police Officers Association as well as the Golden Eagles.
Son of the late Leonard, Sr. and Frances Fabiano Foderaro he is also predeceased by his son Edward Foderaro and his granddaughter Maria Foderaro. He is survived by his wife Kathie Connors Foderaro; his children Kelli Anne Foderaro and Brett Daroci of Forked River, Leonard Foderaro, III and his wife Rosemarie of Hope Mills, North Carolina and Sherry Dercole and her husband Ralph of Little Egg Harbor; his siblings Steven Foderaro, Phyllis Clinton and her husband Joseph, Jacqueline Cone and her husband Richard and Marylu Roebuck and her husband Jerry; his 14 grandchildren including Gabriela, Leonard, IV and Melissa; many great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and loving relatives.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday November 9, 2019 at 9:45am from The Gundrum Service "Home For Funerals" 237 Bordentown Avenue, South Amboy followed by a 10:30am Mass of Christian Burial at St. Bernadette's Church, Parlin. Interment will be in Holy Cross Burial Park, East Brunswick. Visitation will be on Friday from 3 to 7pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Sayreville-South Amboy Girl Scouts.
For anyone who knows "Lenny" Foderaro, he will be dearly missed!
Published in Home News Tribune from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019