Leonard J. Mastrogiacomo
East Brunswick - Leonard J. Mastrogiacomo passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020, at his residence in East Brunswick of natural causes. Thankfully, Leonard did not pass as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. He was 90.
Born in Brooklyn, NY, he resided in Brooklyn before settling down in East Brunswick 45 years ago.
Prior to retiring in 1990, he was the Vice President Manufacturers Hanover Trust, Manhattan, NY where he worked for 43 years.
Surviving are his wife of 45 years, Mary Ann (Vecchione) Mastrogiacomo; his son, Leonard J. Mastrogiacomo, Jr. and his wife, Mary Anne, of Spotswood; his daughter, Regina Ann Gilmore, and her husband, Joseph, of Johnsonburg, PA; his brother, Stanley J. Mastrogiacomo, and his wife, Eileen, of Warwick, NY; four grandchildren, Tracy Wileman, and her husband, Richard, Kari Gilmore, Salvatore Clifford Mastrogiacomo, and Emilia Mastrogiacomo, and one great-grandchild, Joseph Wileman.
Services were entrusted to The BRUNSWICK MEMORIAL HOME, East Brunswick and were private due to the COVID-19 federal restrictions on public gatherings. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.brunswickmemorialhome.com
A celebration of Leonard's life will be scheduled for a future date.
Memorial contributions may be made to , Memorial and Honor Program, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 28105 or at or to the s Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 or at support.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2020