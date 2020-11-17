1/
Leonard Jasczak
Leonard Jasczak

Edison - Leonard A. Jasczak, 92, passed away peacefully in his home in Edison, NJ, on November 10, 2020.

Born in Dupont, PA, the son of Andrew Jasczak and Wanda (Boyanowski) Jasczak, Len earned a Bachelor of Science in Education from Bloomsburg University, and a Master of Education from Rutgers University. His career included serving as a teacher, guidance counselor and principal at Alexander Hamilton Middle School in the Elizabeth, NJ public school system for 33 years. He enjoyed his job and the comradery with his co-workers, many of whom became lifelong friends.

Len always had a kind word, a funny joke or comment ready that would easily make people smile. He was affectionately known by his family as "Doc", a childhood nickname. He always put family first, loved to laugh and was a proud veteran of the US Army in the Korean War.

Len loved traveling with his wife and family/friends to destinations around the country and abroad. He enjoyed golfing and fishing over the years with his buddies. He loved any activity that surrounded him with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Mary L. (Ritzie) Jasczak of Edison, NJ; son Leonard Jasczak Jr and wife Janet of Tampa, FL; daughter Judy Geczi and husband Don of St. Louis, MO; grandchildren Jason, Ryan, Melissa, and Kristin; great-grandson Elijah; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his son John Jasczak and sisters Stanis Kunicki, Adele Augustine and Judith Andrews.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date for family and friends once gathering restrictions have lessened.




Published in Home News Tribune from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
Published in Home News Tribune from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gosselin Funeral Home
660 New Dover Road
Edison, NJ 08820
(732) 381-5858
