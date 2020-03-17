|
|
Leonard "Flash" Koupiaris
Washington - Leonard "Flash" Koupiaris, 80, of Washington, died Wednesday, March 11, 2020.
He was born June 30, 1939, in Canonsburg, a son of Fotios and Maria Malliadakis Koupiaris.
He was a member of the All Saints Greek Orthodox Church, and the A.H.E.P.A., chapter 156.
Mr. Koupiaris proudly served his country with the United States Army.
Prior to his retirement, he was a teacher. He enjoyed painting, coaching wrestling and football, and loved sports.
On June 6, 1971, he married his wife, Carol Ann Andy Koupiaris, who survives. Also, surviving are his son, Jordan Koupiaris, of Washington; daughter, Nicole (Harry) Morris, of Morristown, New Jersey; brother, Nicholas (Mary) Koupiaris, of Canonsburg, several nieces & nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Paul Koupiaris.
Mr. Koupiaris deserves a beautiful tribute, however, we appreciate in this unknown time with the COVID-19 pandemic that attending a visitation may not be in your best health interest. Please be with us in prayer.
Arrangements are private and entrusted to Sollon Funeral and Cremation Services, LTD, 30 East College Street, Canonsburg, Phillip L. Sollon, Owner/Supervisor, 724-746-1000.
The family kindly suggests memorial contributions be made to the ALS Association, where there has been a personal fund page set up at www.als.org, or Bound Brook Wrestling c/o Marty Gleason, 15 Sewell Ave., Piscataway, N.J., 08855, in Leonard Koupiaris's name.
Published in Courier News from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020