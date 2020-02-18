|
Leonard Murphy
Bridgewater - Leonard Murphy, 92, of Bridgewater passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at his home.
He was born in Brooklyn, NY on August 6, 1927, one of five children to Thomas and Camilla Garris Murphy. He grew up on Staten Island,NY and had lived in Plainfield before moving to Bridgewater in 1968.
Leonard was a US Air Force veteran of World War II.
Mr. Murphy was a banker employed by CitiBank of New York City in the Mortgage Lending Department having worked on complex financing programs for 50 years retiring in 1999.
He was a member of the Quarter Century Club of CitiBank and was a former treasurer of Boy Scout Troop # 154 in Pluckemin for many years. He loved travelling and enjoyed gambling and word puzzles.
He was predeceased by his wife, Anna Hinz Murphy, who died April 14, 2005; and by three siblings.
Mr. Murphy is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Ellen L. and Peter Mone and two grandsons, William L. and Christopher J. Mone all of Bridgewater; a sister, Joan Murphy of Kissimmee, FL and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held in the Spring. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the , 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016. Arrangements are by Layton Funeral Home, 475 Main Street, Bedminster.
Published in Courier News from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020