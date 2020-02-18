Services
Layton Funeral Home
475 Main St
Bedminster, NJ 07921
(908) 234-0766
Resources
More Obituaries for Leonard Murphy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leonard Murphy


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leonard Murphy Obituary
Leonard Murphy

Bridgewater - Leonard Murphy, 92, of Bridgewater passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at his home.

He was born in Brooklyn, NY on August 6, 1927, one of five children to Thomas and Camilla Garris Murphy. He grew up on Staten Island,NY and had lived in Plainfield before moving to Bridgewater in 1968.

Leonard was a US Air Force veteran of World War II.

Mr. Murphy was a banker employed by CitiBank of New York City in the Mortgage Lending Department having worked on complex financing programs for 50 years retiring in 1999.

He was a member of the Quarter Century Club of CitiBank and was a former treasurer of Boy Scout Troop # 154 in Pluckemin for many years. He loved travelling and enjoyed gambling and word puzzles.

He was predeceased by his wife, Anna Hinz Murphy, who died April 14, 2005; and by three siblings.

Mr. Murphy is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Ellen L. and Peter Mone and two grandsons, William L. and Christopher J. Mone all of Bridgewater; a sister, Joan Murphy of Kissimmee, FL and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held in the Spring. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the , 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016. Arrangements are by Layton Funeral Home, 475 Main Street, Bedminster.
Published in Courier News from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leonard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -