|
|
Leonard T. Kupst
Piscataway - Leonard T. Kupst, 73 of Piscataway, passed away on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Born in Pittston, PA he was the son of the late Leonard and Mary (Sweeney) Kupst.
Leonard was professional land surveyor and was self employed at AEBT Surveying Co. He was a 4th Degree member of the Knights of Columbus, serving as Grand Knight of Council 2544 from 1977-1979. He was a member of New Market Volunteer Fire Dept since 1980, and was also a member of the Sons of American Legion. Leonard a served as a Democratic Committeeman in Piscataway. He was a communicant of Our Lady of Fatima Church, serving as an usher. He loved watching college football and basketball, even coaching CYO Basketball at St. John's in Perth Amboy, listening to country music, classic cars, and keeping current with local news and events. His greatest joy came from spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and reminiscing with family and friends.
Besides his parents, Leonard was predeceased by his sister Diane Kupst. He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Arleen (Gurovich) Kupst. He is also survived by his beloved children, daughter Jennifer Lorenc and her husband Matthew of Piscataway, his son John Kupst and his wife Dawn of New Milford, PA; his cherished grandchildren, Benjamin and Jacob Lorenc and Julian and Samantha Kupst as well as by his brother, Richard Kupst of Levittown, PA.
Friends may visit the family on Friday, December 27 from 3:00-5:00 and from 7:00-9:00 at the Sheenan Funeral Home, 233 Dunellen Ave in Dunellen. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Saturday, December 28 at 10:30am at Our Lady of Fatima Church in Piscataway. Cremation will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Leonard's name to at
Published in Home News Tribune from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2019