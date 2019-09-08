|
Leonard Visotski
Basking Ridge - Leonard Visotski, age 88, passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019 at Morristown Memorial Hospital in Morristown, N.J. Leonard was born in Throop, PA, resided in Warren for 23 years before moving to Basking Ridge 26 years ago.
Leonard served in the US Navy during the Korean Conflict as a radar operator aboard the USS Oriskany. Upon separating from the Navy, he became a police officer in Hillside, NJ, and rose to the rank of Captain. Leonard served as the commander of the Union County Tactical Police force during the race riots of the 1960's. In 1972 he started the Warren Police Department and served as the first Chief of Police.
He was active in community organizations and was in both the Jaycees and the Lions Club, even serving as the chairman of Expo Warren for several years. His family was recognized as the New Jersey Family of The Year in 1978, the only time that honor was ever bestowed.
He was an active communicant of Our Lady of The Mount Catholic Church, serving as a long-time usher and president of the Pastoral Council. He was a charter member of Knights of Columbus Fr. James Russel Council #11409.
Leonard is survived by his wife, Lorraine Visotski, his son Raymond Visotski and wife Alicia, his daughter Donna Remaley, his Daughter Debra Yarow and her husband Richard; eight grandchildren: Kelliann Visotski, Elissa Creech, Megan Visotski, Matthew Remaley, Gracie White, Faith White, Ben Yarow, and Hannah Yarow and one great-granddaughter, Adeline Louise Creech. He is also survived by his brother, Joseph Visotski, and his sister, Mary Ann DiSabato
A visitation will be held Monday, September 9, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Our Lady of the Mount Catholic Church, Warren, NJ. Funeral Services will begin on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at Higgins Home for Funerals. Followed by a 10:30 a.m. Mass of the Resurrection at Our Lady of the Mount Catholic Church. Entombment and Committal Prayers will follow at Somerset Hills Memorial Park.
In Loving Memory Donations may be made to the .
Published in Courier News on Sept. 8, 2019