Leonard W. Snearowski
Bedminster - Leonard W. Snearowski, 70, of Bedminster passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at his home.
He was born in Somerville on March 25, 1948, a son of the late Leonard and Marian Powelson Snearowski. He had been a resident on farm property belonging to his family in Bridgewater and Bedminster all of his life.
Leonard received his master's degree in classical languages and philosophy from Cornell University in 1982. He completed his undergraduate work at the University of Rochester.
Mr. Snearowski was a violin teacher for many years having been employed at Big Bang Music Center in Hillsborough for the past two years. He also worked as a letter carrier at the Bridgewater Post Office for 20 years.
He loved to read and listen to classical music.
Leonard is survived by his wife of 39 years, Allison Shorey; two daughters, Gwen Snearowski and Laura Snearowski both of Bedminster; a son, Paul Snearowski of North Plainfield; a brother, John Snearowski of Bedminster; and three sisters, Jeanie Rorro of Cornelius, NC, Ann Stats of Alexandria, VA and Joanie Culin of Simpsonville, SC.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date. in lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to one's favorite charity. Arrangements are by Layton Funeral Home, 475 Main Street, Bedminster.
Published in Courier News on Mar. 15, 2019