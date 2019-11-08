|
Leonides "Leo" Ramirez, 92 of Perth Amboy, passed away on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at CentraState Medical Center in Freehold, NJ with his family by his side.
Born in Guaynaba, Puerto Rico, Leo later moved to Perth Amboy where he raised his loving family. He was employed by Perth Amboy Social Services for many years as a Janitor. Leo was a Parishioner of Our Lady of Fatima R.C. Church, was an Avid New York Mets and Yankees Fan, but above all Leo loved spending time with his family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his cherished Parents Ramon and Carmen (Santiago) Ramirez and adored children Rosa Evelyn and Eric Ramirez.
He is survived by his devoted wife Rose Marie Ramirez, and loving grandchildren Jose Ruiz, Jr., Jorge Ruiz, and Lisa Ruiz.
We will begin to leave at 9:15am on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 for a Funeral Mass at 10am at Our Lady of Fatima Church, Interment will follow at Alpine Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Monday, November 11, 2019 from 5 ~ 9pm at Gustav J. Novak Funeral Home, 419 Barclay Street, Perth Amboy.
