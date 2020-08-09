Leonora (nee: Cannamela) Cannata
Perth Amboy - Leonora Cannata (nee: Cannamela), age 90, life-long resident of Perth Amboy, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 9, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Charles Cannata, who predeceased her in 2007. Loving sister of Armand Cannamela. Cherished aunt of Frank Cannamela and wife Barbara and Paul Cannamela. Caring great-aunt of Frank Cannamela, Jr., Paul Cannamela, Jr. and Kelsey Cannamela. Leonora is also predeceased by her sister-in-law, Bernice Cannamela. A long-time parishioner of Holy Rosary RC Church in Hopelawn, Leonora was active in the Holy Rosary Senior Citizens. She worked for 15 years with the Perth Amboy Board of Education and was a member of the American Federation of Teachers in Perth Amboy. Private funeral services are under the direction of Flynn and Son Funeral Home, 23 Ford Avenue, Fords. Memories and Condolences may be shared at www.flynnfuneral.com