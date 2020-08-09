1/
Leonora (Nee: Cannamela) Cannata
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leonora's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leonora (nee: Cannamela) Cannata

Perth Amboy - Leonora Cannata (nee: Cannamela), age 90, life-long resident of Perth Amboy, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 9, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Charles Cannata, who predeceased her in 2007. Loving sister of Armand Cannamela. Cherished aunt of Frank Cannamela and wife Barbara and Paul Cannamela. Caring great-aunt of Frank Cannamela, Jr., Paul Cannamela, Jr. and Kelsey Cannamela. Leonora is also predeceased by her sister-in-law, Bernice Cannamela. A long-time parishioner of Holy Rosary RC Church in Hopelawn, Leonora was active in the Holy Rosary Senior Citizens. She worked for 15 years with the Perth Amboy Board of Education and was a member of the American Federation of Teachers in Perth Amboy. Private funeral services are under the direction of Flynn and Son Funeral Home, 23 Ford Avenue, Fords. Memories and Condolences may be shared at www.flynnfuneral.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Home News Tribune from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Flynn & Son Funeral Home - Fords
23 Ford Ave
Fords, NJ 08863
(732) 826-0358
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Flynn & Son Funeral Home - Fords

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved