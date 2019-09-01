|
|
LeRoy Kurtz
South Amboy - LeRoy W. "Red" Kurtz, 93, of South Amboy died on Friday August 30, 2019 at Haven Hospice at JFK Medical Center, Edison. Born in Milltown he lived in South Amboy all his life. A U.S. Navy veteran of World War II he served aboard the U.S.S. Pondera with the Seabees before becoming an officer of the South Amboy Police Department in 1950, rising through the ranks in an over 37 year career and retiring as Chief of Police in 1987. A 1975 graduate of the FBI Academy in Quantico, Virginia he also was a member of the Mechanicsville Fire Department in his younger years. LeRoy was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of South Amboy since the age of 4 and served in many different capacities including elder and deacon. He was an avid golfer and handyman and enjoyed traveling with his wife.
Son of the late Louis and Marie Christ Kurtz he is also predeceased by his wife of 61 years Rosemary E. Bloodgood Kurtz in 2013; his grandson Matthew A. Kurtz in 2016; his brother Berthold Kurtz and his sister Mae Giera. He is survived by his children LeRoy Kurtz and his wife Noreen of Manahawkin, Matthew Kurtz and his wife Elizabeth of Sayreville, Sharon Kurtz of South Amboy and Sarah Conlon and her husband John of Sayreville; his grandchildren Mark Zrebiec and his wife Kelly, Gary Zrebiec, Melissa Jakulevicius and her husband Robert, Noreen DeSarno and her husband Peter, Alison McMahon and her husband Eric, Jennifer Kurtz and her husband Eric Marchitelli, Jamie Kurtz, Christopher Kurtz and Paul and Erin Conlon; his great-grandchildren Taylor, Brenna, Bailey, Brett, Anthony, Mason, Benjamin, Ella, Miles, Nicholas, Maxwell, Adeline, Rory, Leo, Lucy, Matthew and Connor; several cousins, nieces and nephews and his caregiver Kathy Connelly
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday September 4, 2019 at 9:30am at The Gundrum Service "Home For Funerals" 237 Bordentown Avenue, South Amboy followed by a 10:30am service at First Presbyterian Church, South Amboy. Interment will be in Christ Church Cemetery, South Amboy. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 4 to 8pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the First Presbyterian Church, 150 North Broadway, South Amboy, NJ 08879 or the National Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
Published in Home News Tribune from Sept. 1 to Sept. 2, 2019