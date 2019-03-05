Services
Crabiel Park West Funeral Chapel
239 LIVINGSTON AVENUE
New Brunswick, NJ 08901
(732) 828-2332
Memorial service
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Anshe Emeth Memorial Temple
222 Livingston Avenue
New Brunswick, NJ
Resources
Leslie Katchen Obituary
Leslie Katchen

Monroe - Leslie Katchen, 89, passed away at University Medical Center at Princeton on Monday, March 4, 2019. He was born in Newark and lived in Edison before making his residence in Monroe Township, NJ.

He was a graduate with a Bachelors of Science Degree in Civil Engineering from Purdue University, West Lafayette, Indiana. Leslie was the President and operator of Katchen Steel in Jamesburg, NJ. He was a long-standing businessman in the Jamesburg community.

Leslie is survived by his wife of 68 years, Joanne (Rothschild), his daughters and sons-in-law, Barbara and Jeffrey Kutscher and Cornelia and William Ligon, his grandchildren Andrew Kutscher and his wife Mollie and Martie and her husband Brian Clark and his great-granddaughter Eliza Clark.

A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, March 6, 2018, at 1 pm at Anshe Emeth Memorial Temple, 222 Livingston Avenue, New Brunswick, NJ. Memorial contributions in Leslie's memory may be made to .

Arrangements are under the direction of the Crabiel Parkwest Funeral Chapel, New Brunswick, NJ.
Published in Home News Tribune on Mar. 5, 2019
