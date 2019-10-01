|
|
Lester J. Kaar
Neshanic Station - Lester J. Kaar, 81, of Neshanic Station, NJ, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Robert Wood Johnson Hospital, Somerville. Born in Elizabeth, NJ, he has resided in Neshanic Station for the last 30 years of his life.
Lester was a proud member of the US Air Force before being honorably discharged after 4 years of service. He was employed by General Motors, Linden, NJ, retiring after 30 years of service in 1993 and was a member of the GM Linden Retirees Club. He later met the love of his life Roberta, and together they enjoyed traveling to Aruba every year in the month of August.
Lester was an avid golfer, Giants, and Yankee Fan, was a huge Frank Sinatra fan and he met and played blackjack with him and Sammy Davis Jr. in Las Vegas. He loved Blackjack Roulette, and Poker and was lucky at all. He will be missed tremendously by all who knew and loved him.
He is preceded in death by his beloved parents, Helen and Lester Kaar, his loving wife of 56 years, Roberta Graf Kaar, and a dear brother, William Kaar.
Surviving are his loving cousins Dr. John Dugan and his wife Pamela of Medford, NJ; John and his wife Diane O'Lock of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; Linda and her husband Anthony Ventola of Palmer, PA; Carol and her husband Robert Poth of Parlin, NJ; Nancy Hartman of Union, NJ; Susan and her husband Anthony Conforti of Branchburg, NJ. Also surviving is his Sister-in-law Martha Kaar of Barnaget, NJ; his Brother-in-law Edward and Sister-in- law Lorraine Graf; two nephews, Edward M. Graf and Michael A. Graf of Manchester, NJ; His Brother-in-Law Alan Graf and Sister-in-law Joan of Union, NJ. And Lester's cherished cat, Inca.
Viewing will be held on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 from 2-4pm and 7-9pm at the Branchburg Funeral Home 910 US Highway 202 South, Branchburg, NJ 08876.
Funeral services will start with a prayer at 9:45am at the funeral home on Thursday, October 3, 2019 followed by an 11am funeral liturgy at Christ the King Church 411 Rutgers Ave. Hillside, NJ.
Burial will follow at Graceland Memorial Park in Kenilworth, NJ.
Memorial contributions may be made in Lester's memory to St. Jude Children Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105.
Published in Courier News on Oct. 1, 2019