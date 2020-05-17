Services
Flynn and Son Funeral Home - Fords
23 Ford Ave
Fords, NJ 08863
(732) 826-0358
Lester Sheaffer


1934 - 2020
Menlo Park Terrace - Lester Sheaffer, 86, of Menlo Park Terrace, passed away at JFK Medical Center, on May 14, 2020. He was born on April 4, 1934, in Hummelstown, PA. Lester was a Rigger for DuPont Chemical in Linden. He served in the US Army. He loved spending time with his family. enjoyed going fishing, bowling, and casinos.

He was predeceased by his brother-in-law, Frank Epler.

Lester is survived by his wife, of 62 years, Lorraine (nee Brandt) Sheaffer, of Iselin; five children: Lester Sheaffer Jr. and his wife, Johnna, of Whitefield, ME; Raymond Sheaffer and his companion, Tammy, of Yardville; Thomas Sheaffer and his wife, Lorraine, of Manchester; Lori Nielsen and her husband, Brian, of Metuchen; and Glen Sheaffer and his wife, Laurie, of Oxford; twelve grandchildren: Timothy, Amy, Jessica, Stacy, Kayla, Rebeka, Glen Jr., Zackary, Thomas, Raymond, Samuel and Dana; three great-grandchildren: Jackson, Benjamin and Austin; two sisters, Dorothy Allander and her husband, Donald, and Edith Epler, both of Hummelstown, PA., and many nieces and nephews.

Cremation services were private.

Funeral Arrangements were entrusted to the Flynn and Son Funeral Home, 23 Ford Ave, Fords, NJ 08863. To send a message of condolence visit www.flynnfuneral.com.
Published in Home News Tribune from May 17 to May 18, 2020
